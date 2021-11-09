Juve, communication arrives for Rabiot: 15 million and the bond with Ancelotti | First page

Rabiot is certainly a useful pawn for Allegri’s chessboard. The French international plays practically all the time because he is the only left midfielder in the squad. But it is the performance that arouses more than one perplexity: never proactive and decisive, even in the last match against Fiorentina he was not convinced. Adrien earns a lot and pays little, farewell in January is an option to be taken into great consideration.

Listen to “Juventus, communication arrives for Rabiot: 15 million and the bond with Ancelotti” on Spreaker.

BETWEEN NEWCASTLE AND EVALUATION- Juventus wants to redo their look in the January transfer market. The department where corrections will be made is the midfield. The idea of Cherubini is to give Allegri a couple of high quality grafts. To succeed in the mission, the Juventus club will have to work well even at the exit and the name of Rabiot can become the real needle of the balance. The former PSG is on the market with a valuation that is around 15 million euros, there have been contacts with the ambitious Newcastle. But Adrien would like a new experience in a higher level club, a road leads to Ancelotti’s Real Madrid. The feeling is that the farewell to Juventus is only a matter of time.