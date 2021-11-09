Juve, comparison with last year: standings, goals and more, all at a peak

An abyss in the standings, the defense has worsened and the attack without Ronaldo has sunk: a year ago after 12 days Juve were still unbeaten, today they have already lost four games and only fly to Europe

A season ago at this point Juve had just slipped the last of the 6 draws in 12 days that they believed had compromised a championship run in which they were -4 from leaders Milan and -3 from Inter Milan then tricolor. Irrelevant in hindsight, there was also the soap opera of the match not played with Napoli, until almost Christmas a 3-0 at the table which then in April would have turned into 2-1 on the field. Only the following months would have said that the championship train would be lost in the spring. A year after that train, Juve lost it much earlier: at 18 points, 6 less than then after 12 rounds, today the Lady has not two but six teams in front, and also due to the frenzied pace of the others, the top is far away. not 4 but 14 points. An abyss.

WHAT GOES – A year later what has improved? You have to go out of the league to find him. The European performance, however excellent also last year when the first phase of the Champions League ended in first place: then on the second day Juve lost badly (0-2) with a Barcelona that would not have made history (3rd in the Liga, out of the round of 16 in Europe), this year after four games she is unbeaten but to be honest she still has to play for the second time with the big group, Chelsea, at home.

THE CHANGE AT THE RUDDER – And to find another element you have to go off the pitch, the technical guide. And it should be noted that it is not an evaluation of merit on Pirlo and Allegri but an objective difference in the way in which the environment everything is related to the two experiences: the unknown factor of the bet of a rookie coach with all the halo of uncertainties that accompanied even the most normal moments, against the unshakeable certainties that gave to rely on the technician of the dynasty of the five championships in a row and his mystique based on the reputation-guarantee of those who know how to find the way to get to the results. The field said more: for a whole season with Pirlo but in terms of perception and grip on the environment a difference remains between a great player in the game at the first steps in his new life and a leader with whom one would recognize each other in the dark, for good and in the bad.

PEAK NUMBERS – But it’s obviously easier to tell what’s got worse, pretty much everything else. Of course, the data on draws has improved, halved from six to three, and yet this is not good news: a season ago at this point Juve was still unbeaten, and would have remained so for another couple of days, today the defeats are you have already reached an altitude of four (then the 4th knockout was on the 28th matchday with Benevento…). A year ago he complained about the limit of having only the fifth attack of the championship with 23 goals, today he is the twelfth with 16. He twisted his mouth for the best defense, yes, but conceding almost one goal per game, 11 goals scored in 12 Matchdays: today there are 15. So Cristiano Ronaldo had already scored 10 goals (in 8 appearances …), today the top scorer (Dybala) has made three and to get to the double figures you need at least five men … Another world.

THE STAFF – But it is also evident that we arrive at it with different staff. A year ago Higuain, Pjanic, Matuidi and Douglas Costa had greeted each other to see Chiesa, Kulusevski, Morata, McKennie and Arthur arrive, this year goodbye Ronaldo, as well as Demiral and Buffon, to welcome Locatelli and Moise Kean, who actually already Pirlo would have liked, but also Kaio Jorge and the return of Perin, De Sciglio, Pellegrini, and Rugani. Watch out for the improvement in the “salary” item, lightened by Cristiano Ronaldo’s total 87 million and not only: there are still some elephants in the glassware, but compared to one, two or three years ago the accounts are much more agile, freeing their hands with principle of a clean slate on which we have already begun to try to build a different future. But tomorrow, today it is too late.

November 9 – 3:53 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link