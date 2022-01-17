Sports

Juve could remodel offer for Dybala: here are the figures. Rumors about three foreign clubs

The Raisport journalist, Ciro Venerato, spoke about Paulo Dybala’s situation at La Domenica Sportiva. Tuttojuve.com summarized his speech: “Everything starts on December 14th, there is a verbal agreement, a handshake in Turin between Jorge Antun, who is Dybala’s agent and Juventus: 8 million at a fixed basis, for five years, therefore 16 net, and 2 bonuses, which can be modified, that is, there is the possibility of improving them by tying them to Juventus’ successes. On the 21st, some even feared the announcement, but in those days there was an abrupt reversal. Here the resentment of the entourage is explained of Dybala and the player. Juve makes other assessments: the first is of an economic nature, rather than a technical one. Evidently the scenarios have changed, the balance has been reread well, and make an investment in a player who is no longer very young, which would involve however, an outlay of 16 million gross, per year, plus bonuses, for five years, maybe that’s a lot. Juve could invest that money on a young, physical center forward, like Vlahovic, like Scamacca, not to mention Icardi himself. they say, some manager of something and society would have talked to Antun to ask how the situation is: and Juve, in February, when Antun will set foot in Italy, could reshape the offer, lowering the fixed rate, from 8 million to 6, but increasing the bonuses. And above all by decreasing the years. Are we sure that Juve will reaffirm the 4-5 years requested by Antun and perhaps will not ask for 2 years and 6 months? Then there is the Champions, the other variable: Juve will not be sure of making the Champions League in March, will they ask Antun and Dybala to wait for May? As of today, in Italy, no one has revealed itself, while there are rumors abroad: he is a player who has always been liked by Leonardo of Paris Saint-Germain, like the very rich Newcastle, there is Paratici at Tottenham, but we are at the rumors “.

