Juve crisis, bets on Allegri’s exemption. The Scudetto share went from 1.90 to 16

Serie A – The Juventus crisis is endless: the Scudetto is now a mirage Allegri does not sleep soundly: goodbye to the bianconeri at 9.00 on Sisal.it

Rome, 02 November 2021 – This summer, when Massimiliano Allegri’s return to the Juventus bench was announced after the two years of Sarri and Pirlo, everyone, starting with the Juventus fans, was once again expecting a crushing squad. Instead, after eleven Serie A matches, the situation in Vinovo is very different: four

defeats in the league after eleven days, and thirteen points behind the leading pair formed by Napoli and Milan. Merciless numbers that made Juventus collapse in the fight for the Scudetto. According to Sisal Matcpoint experts, in fact, the 37th title in Juventus history, the sixth by Allegri, is offered at 16, the same share as Gasperini’s Atalanta, and very far from Napoli, which is now played at 2.75. A vertical descent if you consider that, at the beginning of the championship, the tricolor for Chiellini and his teammates was given at 1.90, an altitude that made the bianconeri very favorite for the championship victory. As we said the numbers, at the moment, condemn Juventus and their coach: in the five championships with the Abruzzo coach on the bench, the Turin players had collected a maximum of five defeats. Today the bianconeri are already at four and we are not yet at a third of the tournament.

Just Massimiliano Allegri, welcomed as the savior of the homeland a few months ago, begins to see his position less solid than a few weeks ago. The Juventus coach, who has signed a contract until 2025, knows that only a turnaround can clear the clouds that are now gathering over him. A single point in the last three league games, and two consecutive defeats against Sassuolo and Verona, have removed certainties at Juventus. Allegri, who already had to face an exemption with Cagliari and Milan, must find the right place immediately since, in a few days, the share of his farewell to Juventus, by Christmas, has practically halved. After the match against Sassuolo, Allegri away from Juventus was offered to 16: today, however, an exemption or the resignation of the Juventus coach before 25 December would pay the post 9 times today.