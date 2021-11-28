Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo and the secret card: ‘Theoretically it must not exist’ | First page

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be talked about, even Italy has left it for three months. Because Juve has an obvious goal problem, why his name appeared in one of the intercepts of the Guardia di Finanza during the investigation called “Prisma”, which has put the alleged fictitious capital gains and the Bianconeri accounts under the magnifying glass. The Portuguese is not under investigation, it is right to specify it, but there are ongoing investigations on the economic relations he had with the club led by Andrea Agnelli.

PRIVATE WRITING – In conversations we talk about the “Famous paper that does not have to exist theoretically”. According to the investigators it is one private agreement, which does not appear officially, which referred to the contractual relationship and the arrears of wages of the Portuguese. A document that, according to what has been ascertained by the Finance, does not appear to have been the subject of publication and of which the investigators want to know more.

COSTS – Ronaldo landed in Turin in 2018 for € 115 million (to Real Madrid the consideration of € 100 million, payable in two years, plus the solidarity contribution provided for by the FIFA regulations and ancillary charges for € 12 million)he spent three seasons with Juventus, with an annual salary of 31 million euros net. When Juventus sold him to United for 15 million, his net book value was € 28.9 million.