Juve, Da Graca and the big dreams

TURIN – The secret, perhaps, is already contained in the name. Marco Cosimo Da Graca was born in Palermo in May 2002 and, as required by widespread custom especially in the southern regions, it retains the name of the grandfather. So for everyone he is Marco, but in the registry office he is also like Cosimo. The name of the grandfather, in fact. “It was he, when I was 7, who took me to a football pitch for the first time: so I started in Soccer Sicily , then Palermo selected me and, at 16, the call came from Juventus – tells the attacker a Juventus Tv -. I will never forget my agent’s call, even if in the first few months a Vinovo I suffered a bit because of the distance from the people I love most“. Like grandfather Cosimo , which in this 2021 has been filled with tears and emotions. Because the former bomber of the Spring – 15 goals in 17 games last year – has taken away a long series of satisfactions. And he never forgot who allowed this long journey to begin. “In January I made my debut in the first team with Pirlo , in the race of Italian Cup against the Spal : it was an indescribable moment, at the end of the game I called my grandfather and he burst into tears. The shirt of that evening? I gave it to him, of course“.

The trust of Juve

So in March the first time also arrived in Series C with the shirt ofUnder 23, presence immediately wet by a decisive goal against Grosseto on cue of Fabio Miretti, born in 2003, almost as if it were a programmatic manifesto of the Juventus project. And in April Juventus proved to believe in him to the point of offering him a professional contract with a deadline currently set at 30 June 2024. On the gong of the calendar year, finally, perhaps the greatest joy, that of entering the field in the final match with the Malmoe in Champions League: «I thank Merry for the opportunity, because I have made the dream of any child running after a ball come true. Before the change, the coach just told me to stay calm and play without worries. The Jersey? Always with my grandfather, so he keeps the other company company!“. And who knows that the collection will not continue shortly: “At 2022 I ask for the debut in A league and many goals in the Under 23 to help the team“.

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport