Juve, Danilo out for 60 days: to replace him with three options (and an unreleased 'wild card')

There is no denying it, the injury of Danilo complicates not a little the plans of Maximilian Merry, still busy trying to give a balance and a definitive shape to his team, after the difficulties suffered at the beginning of the season. Even in these first months, the Brazilian has been confirmed as one of the main points of reference for Juventus, who was able to drive consistently both from a technical and a mental point of view, always making his leadership felt and even wearing the captain’s armband. For him, he left the field prematurely during Saturday’s match against Lazio, one looms stop for at least sixty days, during which Allegri will have to evaluate from time to time how to replace him with the men available.
First of all De Sciglio, now close to returning after the stop due to the injury to the hamstring of the right thigh, which could be moved stably to the right to act as a full-back, alternating with Cuadrado. The option of the three-man defense, which at least in some circumstances could prove to be a useful solution. In the meantime, however, a “surprise” joker has also appeared in the squad: it is Koni De Winter, excellent prospect of the Juventus Under 23, which Allegri has chosen to call for tomorrow’s match against Chelsea, after the first call for the transfer of Naples. 19, who arrived from Belgium in 2018, the player can fill virtually any defense role, and looks perfect as deputy Danilo. Who knows that the Brazilian’s injury may not launch him among the greats. Sometimes not all evils come to harm …

