Juve, Danilo warms up on social media: Allegri is waiting for him

The infirmary of the Juve slowly begins to empty. Upon returning from the Christmas break for Merry they arrived good news: the Juventus coach has found Federico church, who after giving up the holidays to continue the best rehabilitation, is back to train in group. Another Juventus player is close to returning, Danilo, which is disposing of the long injury that has kept him in the pits since mid-November. The defender, injured in the match against Lazio, should be back in stock for half January.