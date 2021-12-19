Juve, De Ligt and that leader phrase that won over the fans

BOLOGNA – Matthijs De Ligt among the best in field ok, but also out he didn’t joke last night. She pitted words true leader which have paired with a performance that is up to par both in terms of physical-quality and in terms of personality . Enjoy, to believe, the statements of the future captain. […]

De Ligt’s rebuke to his comrades

[…] Noteworthy a curtain during the race, in which theDutch he harshly scolded a company for a lightness: «I always want to win, I want to do everything to succeed. Sometimes I am angry because I don’t understand when players make mental mistakes: it’s something I don’t like. When you make a mistake with something technical, it’s fine and it can be, but you can’t make a mistake because of a wrong mentality. That’s why I got angry “. Also because there is a lot of ground to recover if you want to keep aiming at least for the area Champions.

