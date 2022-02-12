Juve, De Ligt at 100: not only the trident, the recovery is also in his hands. Until the end… of the season | First page

Yes, the allusion to the “viziaccio” matured by Matthijs De Ligt it is deliberate: chance or not, the young Dutch defender’s first months were not free from difficulties and criticisms. The last convict hand, which sent Lorenzo Pellegrini against Roma on the spot, is not too distant in time. The insertion behind two columns like Bonucci and Chiellini, however, never stoppedand step by step the number 4 found more and more continuity, until yesterday’s match against Sassuolo, which represented an important milestone. One hundred appearances with the Juventus shirt for the boy from Leiderdorpauthor of a good performance, from 6.5 per Calciomercato.com. He could have put the icing on the cake, but he stopped at the post. Not bad, because he thought about it Vlahovic to bring the Old Lady to the semi-finals of the Italian Cup. Yes, the arrival of DV7 also benefited the defenders.

FOUNDATION – It is the moment of the trident, useless to go around it: the exaltation for the impact of Vlahovic, the newfound verve of Morata, Dybala again at the center of the offensive maneuver. But the balance so dear to Allegri starts from the defensive solidity in front of Szczesny. De Ligt is growing, perhaps not dizzying, but has now metabolized the transition from Dutch to Italian football, universally recognized as the most tactical of all. After all, the salary from 8 million net per season, the tallest in the squad, demands leadership performance in response. Evidence in Juventus-Fiorentinaagainst what would later become his teammate, Vlahovic: one of the few games in which the Serbian was unable to score this year. And the credit goes to the asphyxiating marking put in place by the Dutch.

SUMMER INCOGNITA – De Ligt remains one of the potentially strongest defenders around. His agent Mino knows it well Raiolawhich recently did not rule out a change of jacket during the next transfer window: “We all know which clubs are for a good pass and, with all due respect, not clubs like Fortuna Dusseldorf. We will see this summer. Premier League? Could it also be Barcelona or Real Madrid or the Paris Saint Germain “. In short, Matthjis’s destiny is the Olympus of world football. His contract, however, expires in 2024, and Juventus still need his charisma. After all, a hundred tokens in black and white is not an everyday thing. Juventus, for its part, reflects: is it appropriate to set up a strategy to keep the number 4 or is it better to make money after a January transfer case full of great efforts to strengthen the team? There is time to evaluate. Meanwhile, the 1999 class is ready to hold up the wall. at least for the next four months.