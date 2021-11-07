Juve, De Ligt dominates and sends a message to Allegri: there is life beyond the senators | First page

Leonardo Bonucci fatigued in finishing. George Chiellini forced to forfeit during warm-up. Then Max Merry throws Daniel into the fray Rugani, returned to the field by force and not by choice, but still able to respond present: a bit of rust and a bit of fear were there, however convincing proof of the defender. Also because at his side there was a Matthijs de Ligt in giant format. The Dutch without the important and often cumbersome presence of Bonucci and Chiellini managed to do what is expected to always do: dominate. He did so on a particularly delicate evening, without the Bianconeri totems he led the defense with personality and class, even with a physical overwhelming power which then makes the difference. An empty pass, a punctured ball right in front of Mattia Perin who, fortunately for him, had no negative effects. For the rest, De Ligt was monumental, just when it was needed most.

VLAHOVIC CANCELED – He canceled Dusan Vlahovic from the field, to start and finish. The Serbian striker fought, tried to stand up to him, he was simply beaten. Each high ball was from De Ligt. Every movement was thwarted from the start. Fundamental after fundamental, duel after duel, there was a winner and a loser: De Ligt won, Vlahovic lost. Then all this does not change one iota of the opinion that everyone has of Vlahovic, even or especially at Juve. But it can accelerate the definitive process of the change of gaze between De Ligt and the senators, even within Allegri’s hierarchies.

IT’S UP TO DE LIGT – In words and deeds, the Juventus coach needs much more and for a long time before he can take Bonucci and Chiellini from the throne of ideal defenders. One is 34 years old and the other 37, the ailments also increase for the first and not only for the second, they must be managed always and in any case. So De Ligt must also have faith in the important nights, the one that Allegri has already given him on some occasions, just think of Juve-Chelsea. But if there was a need for further proof of maturity, it has arrived. It cost 85 million between ticket and commissions, everyone wants it and if it fails to become the first choice, it can also decide to leave. Management is therefore even more delicate. But if Allegri needed answers and demonstrations of domination, he had them against Fiorentina. Without Bonucci and Chiellini. It’s up to De Ligt, the change of guard can no longer wait.