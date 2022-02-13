Juve, De Ligt in the balance: the player’s will, Raiola’s idea, pro-Barcelona clause and Chelsea | First page

The words of Mino Raiola about the future of Matthijs De Ligt delivered before Christmas opened an incredible and unthinkable front in the future of the Dutch defender. According to the famous manager, the former Ajax would be ready for a new professional stage and leave everything open as early as next summer. Certainly it should be emphasized that the boy has never openly expressed his intention to change scenery, he feels at home in Juventus and this is a factor of serenity for the management. M.the streets of the market are endless and nothing should be left to chance.

CHELSEA THREAT – Against Sassuolo he reached 100 appearances with Juventus and his maturity is there for all to see. De Ligt is studying to become a new leader of the Old Lady and the goal doesn’t seem to be that far. But to guarantee a future in Turin, the renewal of the contract expiring in 2024 would be needed. The negotiation has not yet started and, inevitably, it will also depend on the ideas of Raiola. Without extension, the Dutch defender will be placed on the market with the Chelsea well positioned in the race. As for a 75 million clause in favor of Barcelona no confirmations arrive but this figure could be enough to convince Juventus, eventually, to open a negotiation.