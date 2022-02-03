Juve, De Ligt node: ‘He is no longer untouchable, he can be sacrificed’. But there is a specific way

The January market is over, the summer market has almost begun. Now the field will return and the renewal issues will return to topicality – above all that of Paulo Dybala – but the transfer market never stops and towards the next session there are several ideas. Inbound and outbound. And in this category the most important name on the list is just one: Matthijs de Ligt. After the coup Dusan Vlahovic, together with Denis Zakaria and Federico Gatti, Juve are thinking about the future and the double Bentancur-Kulusevski transfer to Tottenham may not be enough to cover the costs. The double farewell made it possible to plan an abundant return on the amount spent, starting that process of self-financing of the market necessary after Vlahovic. The most coveted piece is the Dutch center-back, who has a lot of market and is also the highest paid in terms of net salary with his eight million plus four in bonuses. Mino Raiola made it clear that there will be a need to talk to each other to decide his future at the end of the season, but in the meantime there remains a possible name on the way out.





This is because everyone wants it and someone has already moved. As the Barcelonabut, above all, the Chelsea. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, the Blues are already setting up a revolution of the backlog with the free farewells of Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta. De Ligt is the number goal of the European champions, ready to submit an offer regardless of expense, for a player whose release clause will be 125 million. But Juve could also agree to negotiate for a lower sum, even if still very close to the three figures. In all this, we read, “De Ligt did not ask for the sale, postponing any reasoning at the end of the season: the January transfer market sent an ambitious message to the entire locker room in view of the future that should not be underestimated. Now head to the field, but then the Dutchman will want and will have to speak clearly with the management: two years after the expiration of the contract, a delicate renewal should be set up, also looking at that engagement that not even Paulo Dybala would equal. Or plan the sale “.