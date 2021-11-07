Juve, De Sciglio and Kean anticipate. Brazil claims Alex Sandro

TURIN – Victory over Fiorentina closes the mini-cycle of Juventus with three points and many regrets for the two defeats against Sassuolo And Verona. Today is a day off for everyone. Maximilian Merry has set the resumption of training for Wednesday, when the people excluded from the national teams will present themselves at the Continassa. In reality, as always, the injured will anticipate everyone. Tomorrow, in fact, Moise Kean and Mattia De Sciglio they will return to work to take advantage of every single day of the break with the aim of being available for November 20, when the bianconeri will be involved in the home of Lazio of the former Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri. Optimism filters both for the attacker, knocked out on the eve of the Italian derby, and for the full-back, who stopped against Sassuolo.