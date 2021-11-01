Juve, Del Piero: “Worrying situation, difficult to recover”

TURIN – The sixteen points behind the first place are many, too many for a team accustomed to winning like Juve. After the second consecutive defeat and the third consecutive game without a win, the former Juventus captain Alex Del Piero commented on the negative moment to the Sky Sport microphones: “There was an important step in the Champions League where he showed great personality and concentration, then again a blackout. This is a worrying situation because the minimum objective is the conquest of Europe. Then Juventus surprised us with incredible comebacks, but today it is difficult to think so“.

Del Piero on Juve

Del Piero then took into consideration the words of Massimiliano Allegri, when he closed his first experience at Juventus in 2019: “When he was removed, he declared that the team was to be refounded. First Sarri and then Pirlo were chosen, but both paths were changed. There was a strong choice on the part of the president, who put his face on it with the return of Allegri. It should be understood if this team, in the meantime, has been refounded or needs time. The feeling is that it still takes time“.