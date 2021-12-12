JUVE, DEPRESSION IS THE RIGHT WORD, MEDICINE ONLY ONE

There is a word that correctly summarizes the moment of Juventus after yet another missed opportunity in Venice, because in the lagoon the bianconeri have lost yet another opportunity to make the season less bitter. The correct word is depression, because between injuries, mistakes, lack of some players, a nightmare season comes to mind, perhaps even worse than last year.

With the draw in Venice, the bianconeri have lost the possibility of doing as in the first round of last year and have 8 points less than last season, a really heavy setback.

What we saw in Venice was, practically, the film of the season with a team unable to score more than one goal, many errors in construction and under construction and a fatal error in defense with a lack of closure by the defense, in one of the few, perhaps the only one of the lagoons.

What has been clearly lacking is the personality of the team in reacting after the draw against Venezia and in seeking the victory that was frankly indispensable.

Lack of personality and champions who take the team on their shoulders. If we add to this the absences, including those of Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala, then the situation takes on a truly gloomy picture.

In this difficult moment, there are not many medicines, there is only one method: work, determination, wickedness, the desire to win, but above all playing with a spirit different from what we see which is a clear hymn to depression with footballers who seem out of context and who do not win a contrast.

Matches can be won, but also drawn or lost, but the desire to fight, until the end, must never fail and frankly we do not see it.

