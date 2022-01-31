Juve, derby blitz in the transfer market: Gatti caught, Toro mocked

Quatta quatta. She moved with a soft step. Then, zacchete: the feline shot. And the winning paw. Got Cats. Federico, Cats . Of the Frosinone , defender born in 1998. One of the most coveted on the Italian scene. For heaven’s sake, not that Juventus realized yesterday about the qualities and potential of the Chieri player (even though Rivoli was born: this is still a Turin hinterland). But the ways and times were surprising given that until yesterday afternoon if there was a company convinced to close the Gatti operation, that was the Turin. All the more so after a day spent between telephone contacts, evaluations, general agreements and figures just to be filed. Even tactical chats … The grenade in fact – already entered the order of ideas to replace Gleison Bremer moving with timing, they had come to offer Frosinone around 10 million euros. Spread between a fixed part and bonuses linked to performance, attendance, goals achieved in the next season. But just once he understood that Torino was ready to close the games, the manager of the Juventus transfer market Federico Cherubs has decided to break the delay in order to risk having no more margins for insertion.

Moreover, Cherubini is strong in the fresh certainty of being able to count on the income resulting from the sales of Kulusevski And Bentancur. He therefore reconnected the contacts that had remained on stand by, Cherubini, and relaunched in a decisive blitz in which, more than the Juventus offer to Frosinone (similar to that of the cousins), the difference was made by the availability of the Bianconeri to leave the player on loan until the end of the season. Gatti, for his part – who is a character of values ​​and honor – at that point gladly took the opportunity to continue to help his current companions and then get back into the game in the summer and start only at that point to cherish dreams of Champions, crowning a path that in any case already has a fairytale-like feel to it.

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport