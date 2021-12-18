“Juve direct competitor, if we don’t go to 100 per hour we won’t win”

The Serbian coach: “The goal is to remain firmly on the left side of the table”

Fresh from two losses in a row, Sinisa Mihajlovic seeks redemption at Dall’Ara against Juve. “We come from two negative results, but it can happen – he explained -. Our championship is not a straight line, it would not be real life. We must try to have more continuity. Juve is our direct competitor, we have to go out on the pitch knowing that if we don’t go to the hundred per hour, we won’t win.“.

The Serbian coach asks his team to take the leap in quality. “We have to find balance. Do you remember when I talked about the emotional reservoir? This is the moment where we have to take from the excess of enthusiasm and compensate, to stay in balance. This group has a healthy ambition and is not in difficulty, it is alone learning that when the going gets tough the tough start playing. The past years were aiming for salvation, now the goal has become to remain firmly on the left side of the table. From the last two defeats we have learned that when the goal we have to raise all the factors and that is what we are continuing to metabolize. Every now and then we must also stop and look at this group from where it started and where it is arriving .. it is a group that has grown but has yet to mature a little. I am satisfied, I will do everything with these guys to reach the goal. There is time to improve and I am convinced that we will reach the goal “.

On the referee. “As you know, I have never hidden my esteem for Orsato, I think he is the best referee in the world. I am happy that he has been appointed for tomorrow’s match, because in any case it is a guarantee”.

On the moment of Juve. “They still have time to recover … But from next week, not tomorrow. There is nothing to say about Allegri, anything about him is superfluous. Juve is always Juve. Dybala and Chiesa are important to them. but nothing changes whether they are there or not, neither for us nor for them. They have important players and have the same mentality for years. I have always cited Juve as a model for managing the team. It will be a difficult match for us but I also think for them. We have to play a perfect match, hoping they don’t have the match day. “