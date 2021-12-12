Juve displaced, conditions and recovery

TURIN – For Paulo Dybala 2021 ended in Venice: twelve minutes on the pitch and the request for a substitution due to muscle fatigue from which he will not be able to recover before the break. It was risked and, unfortunately, it stopped again. To admit the gamble all the same Massimiliano Allegri since Joya, already on Wednesday in the Champions League against Malmoe, had played only the first half and had gone out in the interval because she was not well. “I’m worried – says the Juventus coach -, unfortunately we took a risk and now we see. There is certainly a link with leaving the pitch on Wednesday: he seemed to be fine, unfortunately he wasn’t“. At the time, that precautionary stop seemed sufficient to avert worse consequences, especially since the attacker trained regularly on Thursday and Friday and was deployed as a starter yesterday.

Back to the infirmary

Instead Dybala returns for the umpteenth time to the infirmary, third injury within three months, and Juventus must do without his imagination and his shots capable of changing the face of a match: between today and tomorrow, after the instrumental tests, the diagnosis will be known with certainty – we speak of a resentment in the right thigh – and prognosis. Considering that Juventus plays on Saturday in Bologna and then on Tuesday 21st at home against Cagliari, Joya is highly unlikely to achieve a flash recovery. And it would not even be desirable given the previous one. If anything, we will see it in the new year, hoping that 2022 will reserve him better health (…)

