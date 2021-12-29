Juve, does Dybala deserve the renewal? Why yes and why not, in five points

The still absence of the signature on the new contract keeps the discussion open on the pros and cons of investing in the Argentine: physical strength, character solidity and more, the comparison between the reasons for and against, in five points

The discussion about the renewal of Paulo Dybala is rekindled, who returned to the center of the Juventus project from last summer with the return of Massimiliano Allegri. “An important investiture has been made on the player”, reiterated the Juventus coach a short time ago, even if the white smoke due to the extension is late in coming and from January 1st – in fact – the player would be free to marry elsewhere on a free transfer for next season. Meanwhile, the Juventus people continue to confront each other on the subject, sometimes showing opposite views on the confidence to be renewed for the striker number ten.

ECONOMIC ASPECT – Because yes: under the conditions accepted by both parties, the basis for the renewal (eight million) is very small indeed from the amount already received by the player. It would reach double figures thanks to bonuses – linked to individual and team goals – and in any case to be added later.

Why not: Those who oppose the renewal, however, argue that the figure is still high due to the player’s precarious performance in recent seasons, compared to the downsizing plan that the club is working on to lower costs.

PHYSICAL HOLD – Why not: the foregoing is directly linked to the many stops that Joya had to observe in the last period, moving further and further away from the seasonal standards of the first vintages under the guidance of Allegri.

Because yes: It is equally true that to reach the bonuses the player must be the protagonist, and – as recorded in the first part of this season – his contribution was in any case the most effective of the team: Dybala in condition is the real added value of Juventus.

TACTICAL CONDITIONING – Because yes: with the number ten available, Allegri leverages a 4-2-3-1 that provides the Argentine under the striker, so as to act as a link between midfield and attack and invent the play between the lines, leaning on the outside or finishing for the central attacker.

Why not: due to his characteristics – and those of the other attacking players available to the coach – it becomes more difficult to optimize his presence in other tactical contexts: in 4-3-3, for example, Dybala can start from the right but becomes less effective; from a false nine he struggles to fill the opponent’s penalty area and Juve no longer has any reference to that near the opponent’s goal.

SYMBOL OF JUVENTINITY – Why not: at the dawn of a new cycle that wants to develop on a multi-year basis, the brackets of loss that the player has experienced in recent years under the Mole weigh negatively.

Because yes: however, he has always shown great attachment to the shirt and duly opposed the sole idea of ​​leaving Turin for another club, even when it seemed less central to the project.

CHARACTERIAL SOLIDITY – Because yes: from the beginning of the season he also seems more mature and aware of his new role as leader, so much so that he has repeatedly taken over the team in times of difficulty and honored the captain’s armband in the best possible way.

Why not: however, what in the past put him in a bad light was the lack of continuity over long periods, so this is precisely the real new challenge of Paulo who is looking forward to returning to the field without any physical conditioning.

