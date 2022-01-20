Juve, double plan for Zakaria. It also depends on Arthur

The market for Juventus . After days of contacts on the Juventus-Arsenal axis for Arthur , yesterday the agent of the Brazilian midfielder, Federico Shepherd boy , flew to London. The mission has not yet finished, but according to what filters from Brazilian sources it is well underway. The Gunners, at the specific request of the coach Arteta , they insist on the former Barcelona . At the Keep going , given that Massimiliano Allegri has re-evaluated and regenerated Arthur, they are willing to turn on the green light only in the face of a long loan (18 months) aimed at a future definitive sale and – obviously – the arrival of a suitable replacement, already identified in Denis Zakaria of the Borussia Monchengladbach (contract expiring in June). If the Swiss half is reported to be increasingly hotter, on the front Arthur it will be up to Pastorello, not by chance last December awarded Golden Agent 2021 during the evening of the Golden Boy of Tuttosport, to conclude the puzzle by finding a good compromise between Arsenal and Juventus. Great optimism filters through the English circles. At Continassa, however, no one is yet unbalanced. One thing is certain: Arsenal are serious and want to reach the finish line with Arthur. […]

Double floor for Zakaria

Juventus, waiting for the Arthur-Arsenal white smoke, insists on Zakaria following a double floor. The first idea is to give the Swiss player to Allegri immediately, as a substitute for the Brazilian. The availability of the Germans is already there (Monchengladbach is satisfied with a small compensation in order not to lose the player for free), while that of Zakaria’s entourage is not yet total. The player, much more than intrigued by the bianconeri, would not mind moving at the end of the season as a free agent and with greater economic advantages. Juventus is reported in pressing to anticipate the times, but plan B should not be excluded: Zakaria on a free transfer only in the summer. At that point, Nicolò Rovella, a Juventus player currently on loan at Genoa, could arrive immediately in Turin.

