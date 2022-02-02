Juve, double training with Allegri: out Bonucci and Bernardeschi

TURIN – The first of Juventus’ six matches in February is approaching, the match of the 24th round of the championship next Sunday at 20.45 at the Allianz Stadium against Verona and, in view of the return to the field after the break, the bianconeri Massimiliano Allegri today they had a double training session. In the morning, at the JTC Continassa, the team devoted itself to a technical work with a series of bulls followed by combinations and conclusions on goal, then maneuvering the game in pressing situations. It is Juve itself to make known the work done with the report on its website.