Juve, double training with Allegri: out Bonucci and Bernardeschi

TURIN – The first of Juventus’ six matches in February is approaching, the match of the 24th round of the championship next Sunday at 20.45 at the Allianz Stadium against Verona and, in view of the return to the field after the break, the bianconeri Massimiliano Allegri today they had a double training session. In the morning, at the JTC Continassa, the team devoted itself to a technical work with a series of bulls followed by combinations and conclusions on goal, then maneuvering the game in pressing situations. It is Juve itself to make known the work done with the report on its website.
The afternoon workout
In the afternoon, however, the players moved to the gym. In between, at 2 pm, in the nearby Allianz Stadium too the presentation of the Swiss Denis Zakaria. Tomorrow the bianconeri will return to play only one training session in the morning. Against Verona, the suspended Locatelli and the injured Chiesa will certainly be missing. Bonucci and Bernardeschi are struggling with muscular problems of different magnitudes, while Perin and Alex Sandro are positive for Covid-19.