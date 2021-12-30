Juve dreams of the big shot, the people of the web are skeptical

Missing a week, then Paul Pogba will be free to sign a new contract with another club starting from 1 July 2022. The renewal with the Manchester United has never arrived, the 29-year-old French midfielder will naturally be a “precious piece” of the next transfer market session. The interest of real Madrid And Psg, but not only.

The “barrier” Mino Raiola

Among the suitors, according to some rumors, there would also be the team that made him great, that is Juventus. But the hypothesis does not overheat the Juventus fans, who say they are rather skeptical about it, as well as unconvinced by the player himself, just back from a not very exciting English experience. And the main obstacle, as often happens, according to the fans is represented by the agent Mino Raiola.

“We need to look ahead, build with new recruits, not regretting the past. Pogba is a great player but there is no longer the right context that made him explode as a talent. Juve must rebuild as a team, not chase established individuals. ”. Someone else goes down much harder: “You understand that there are no longer the observers of young players but only agents ready to serve you yet another assisted when you continue to bring back players you already had and who are now overpaid babes that the top l ‘have already passed for some time ”.

Costs too high

And it matters little that the growth decree could help with the engagement: the costs of the operation would still be too high. “Parameter zero that, net of the salary that I imagine will be stratospheric, between commissions and various bribes will cost more than a good midfielder”. “But if we have been clearly told that we do not have a penny … If anything, we will get rid of heavy Salaries of non-Serie A players …”.

The head of the Juventus fans in fact always goes to the too expensive signings of some players, in particular in midfield, guilty of having made far below expectations. “I hoped for a lot, but to date, for various reasons, I don’t think Pogba can come back and that he is the right profile for us. Age, engagement, physical condition … it’s a leap in the dark “.

The unknown Champions

Someone leaves a window open, someone else closes it: “To bring it to zero, his agent will want at least 25 million, moreover the salary as a“ premier star ”he has, despite the strong incentives of the growth decree, becomes unsustainable. At 29 it would be a purchase that is not in line with the new course. For the rest it would be what we need “.

And if Juve does not arrive in Champions? “Juve will try but without even the certainty of going to the Champions League. And he comes without Champions? At what figures then? “. The Juventus web believes little, very little: “The story of Pogba is like the peperonata. It always recurs “. “No reheated soups. We have already had too many useless ones “. “The other years I believed a little, this zero”.

SPORTEVAI