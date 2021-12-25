Juve: Dybala and Chiesa in January. Without them the victories, with them …

In the last few games in their absence, the bianconeri have been able to find other resources to achieve a result. In half of the six league games in which both owners started, however, the Lady lost. A reason for reflection, between the question of the module and the impetus that their return in January will give

In the last five league games in which they had to do without Federico Chiesa, Juve scored 13 points out of 15. In the last five league games in which they had to do without Paulo Dybala, Juve scored 15 out of 15. And ‘daring, hardly sustainable, perhaps crazy and in any case most likely wrong to say that the Lady is stronger without those who in all likelihood can be defined as the two best players in the team. Yet reading Juventus’ performance with them and without them requires reflection.

WITH BOTH OWNERS … – A theme of the Bianconeri season is that both of them, Dybala and Chiesa, could have little available. The blue played 16 games out of 24 of the season, the Argentine 17: with physical problems they essentially passed the baton, for reasons of infirmary and sometimes due to technical choice Allegri often had only one of the two. Only six times in the league have Juve had both from the start: three of the five defeats of the season have come against Empoli, Sassuolo and Atalanta; the other three games in which they were both owners were Spezia, Sampdoria and Fiorentina: two won by conceding two goals and the other won only with a goal in the 90th minute, not really three walks.

MATTER OF MODULE – The big issue is that it is not easy for Allegri to field the team in a way that knows how to enhance both: certainly not the 4-3-3 imagined in the summer that penalizes Dybala, nor the 3-5-2 that in Max’s belief. he cannot see Chiesa in full range (as he did with Pirlo), certainly more the 4-4-2 with which the season had begun or the 4-2-3-1 of the last tactical landing. Even for a simple matter of position on the field, not only of the two of them but also of the way in which the team is arranged, makes their alchemy unnatural and therefore still rarely able to explode the potential of both at the same time.

THE TWO BIG PURCHASES – What the numbers suggest, rather, is that when they realize they have to do without the two of them, others come up with something more. The messianic expectation of their return is justified by their technical value and the incisiveness of their class: in January, Chiesa and Dybala will be Allegri’s first two big signings regardless of what happens on the market. For them to be, as it is logical and right to be, there is this paradox to be resolved. Because the performance without them is the starting point on which to trigger not one but two turbos. Succeeding inevitably passes from an organic and coherent way of keeping Juve on the pitch while maintaining balance and enhancing their talent.

