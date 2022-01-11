Juve, Dybala and Morata to secure the Super Cup: Allegri’s ideas

TURIN – Theoretically, Inter could also breathe a half sigh of relief: face the Juventus free Federico Chiesa (injured), Juan Cuadrado And Matthijs de Ligt (disqualified), or three untouchables if in condition, represents an unexpected advantage in the final perspective of Italian Super Cup . The harsh reality, however, must not be misleading because Juventus victorious in comeback at the Olimpico against Roma she has shown that she knows how to suffer and rise again when everyone already gave her up for dead. And the credit goes to Paulo Dybala , who was able to keep it afloat with his extraordinary left in the first half, and above all to Alvaro Morata , who changed his face when he entered in the place of an evanescent Moise Kean .

Dybala always on target with Inter

It will therefore be the Argentine and the Spanish striker who will hold the Juventus fate tomorrow night at San Siro, obviously supported by a group that in times of difficulty has shown to possess – by the senator and captain Giorgio Chiellini last purchase Manuel Locatelli – that character that has been lacking on other occasions, in another stage of great emotional impact, against another great rival and, moreover, with the first trophy of the season. And just talking about Super Cup and Inter, the Nerazzurri fans should pay particular attention to number 10 black and white because, when faced with the team coached by Simone Inzaghi, it galvanizes. He has scored 4 goals at Inter since wearing the Juventus shirt, but above all he is the first Juventus player to always score. in the last three consecutive races in which he was deployed against the Nerazzurri, namely Inter-Juve 1-2 on 6 October 2019, Juve-Inter 2-0 on 8 March 2020 and Inter-Juve 1-1 on 24 October 2021.

