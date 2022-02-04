Juve, Dybala case: ‘The player’s will is decisive, the agent will not sign …’ | First page

Dear Attorney,

the winter transfer market is over, but that of the possible renewals of the players’ contracts has begun, a real tug-of-war between clubs and sports agents.

In this regard, I would like to understand how the situation of Dybala will be managed, who could free himself from Juve on a free transfer at the end of the season.

How much will the player’s willingness to stay in Turin count and how much will the boy be conditioned in his choices by the advances of other clubs? And how much say will the agent have in the next negotiations?

Thank you for your attention. Mauro of Trieste

Dear Mauro,

the parties involved are the following: footballer, agent, Juventus and the sporting directors of top Italian and foreign clubs.

The protagonists will move as follows: 1. the attorney will not sign no contract and, therefore, while following the negotiations personally, he will not have the last word; 2. the player’s will will be decisive (it is not always and only the money that moves the balance, but also and above all the technical projects!); 3. Juventus will be forced to offer a contract renewal with really convincing figures; 4. clubs interested in taking advantage of a possible free transfer will have to put on the plate a contractual offer at least equal to the one that will be offered by Juve and guaranteeing the player a technical perspective of a true top player in parallel!

Net of the above, will Juventus consider Dybala an unmissable leader or a salary to save?

We leave the answer to the users of CalcioMercato.com….