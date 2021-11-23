Juve, Dybala costs (almost) more than Vlahovic! The figures speak for themselves, with the ‘discount’ the Serbian bomber is within reach

As if the performances put up so far were not enough, on Saturday evening Dusan Vlahovic he became the protagonist of the umpteenth show of strength. The forward of the Fiorentina he laid out the Milan with a brace, confirming his talent for the umpteenth time and enticing even more the many clubs that are following him carefully, with the hope of being able to win the competition and bring home one of the young (expiring) strikers more prolific of Europe. Among them, as is well known, also the Juventus, always looking for a level reinforcement after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo but also committed, to stay on the offensive department, in the negotiations for the renewal until 2026 by Paulo Dybala, which has been talked about for months now. For the Argentine a contract worth 10 million euros net per season (18.5 gross) is expected, an important figure and only slightly lower than what the bianconeri would have to support for the hiring of … Vlahovic.

As reported by Football and Finance, in fact, according to rumors, the attacker born in 2000 would like 6 million euros net per year, which would translate into one salary of 11.1 million gross. As for his instead tag, Fiorentina would be inclined to ask between 60 and 65 million euros, lowering the initial claims from 90 million by virtue of the fact that the Serbian at the end of the season would be able to free himself to zero.

Assuming that Juventus succeeds in hiring him with a five-year term for a similar amount, 12 or 13 million depreciation would be added to the salary, for a balance sheet weight of 23.1 or 24.1 million euros. A figure that would be further reduced if the price tag were lower, as indicated for example by some specialized sites (including Transfermarkt) which value the player between 40 and 50 million euros: in this case the amortization charge – again in the case of a five-year contract – would be 8 or 10 million, for a budgetary impact of just over 19 or 20 million per season, figures not so far from those that Juventus would put on the plate for the renewal of Dybala. Always second Football and Financemoreover, the Juventus club could also think about concluding the deal with the Viola using a formula of loan and subsequent obligation to redeem (as happened for Chiesa and Locatelli), or by inserting one or more counterparts.

Will they have done the math, in corso Galileo Ferraris?