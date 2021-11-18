Sports

Juve, Dybala injured: visits to J-Medical

The Argentine stopped in the national team due to a pain in the calf: he returned to Turin during the night, immediately exams. With Lazio Allegri finds Kean but will have to do without Chiellini, Bernardeschi and De Sciglio

It is the moment of truth around Paulo Dybala, in view of the next match against Lazio. The Argentine showed up at J Medical shortly after 14 to undergo instrumental tests, after the inflammation in the left soleus that caused him pain during the retreat with Argentina. “I’m fine thanks,” Joya said at the exit just before 3pm.

The ten of Juve, who returned to the Albiceleste after two years, raised the white flag at the interval of the match with Uruguay. And, as a precaution, he did not play against Brazil. Returning to Turin last night on board a private plane which allowed him to contain as much travel stress as possible.

INFIRMARY

Max Allegri waits. Juve on Saturday at the Olimpico will certainly have to do without Giorgio Chiellini (already out with Fiorentina and during the break following an inflammation of the Achilles tendon), Federico Bernardeschi (out for about twenty days for an injury low grade iliopsoas muscle remedied in the national team) and Mattia De Sciglio (who should be available again next week between Chelsea and Atalanta). Moise Kean is ready to return, after almost a month’s break due to muscle boredom. While Rodrigo Bentancur, who had taken a blow to the knee during the Uruguay-Argentina, is not particularly worrying. The technical choices in attack will clearly depend on whether Paulo Dybala is available or not.

