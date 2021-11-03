Juve, Dybala leads the frond against ‘speculation’: philosophical split in the locker room

As a class of philosophy, which is divided between the theories of Hegel and those of Kant. Here, maybe not quite so, but iyesterday evening a philosophical split emerged inside the Juventus locker room where, of course, the philosophy of play is meant. One of Massimiliano’s goals Merry, in recent months, has been to restore compactness to the defensive department, not conceding a goal was the mantra: “Once we have regained solidity, one step at a time, we will improve by raising the center of gravity”. A choice that, for some games, seemed to pay off, but that upon examination of the results it proved to be unsuccessful. These are no longer the times of the BBC; today, if Juve closes, they are as fragile as a sheet of glass, and punctually score goals. Speculating is useless, raising the barricades does not pay.

LAST EVENING – From Locatelli a, above all Dybala, in the post Zenit rumors the players have hinted at their satisfaction, for a more offensive game: “If you risk a little you can concede goals, – said Juventus number 10 – but you have more people in the area and you can finish successfully action more easily. Today we did well and we could have scored even more ”. A different idea of ​​game and approach, compared to that supported by the old guard: a split on the idea of ​​the game to follow.

EQUILIBRIUM – Nothing serious, of course. Nothing strange within a collective that is looking for the key to find each other and collect convincing victories and performances. At Allegri, now, the most delicate task, to find balance and a compromise between the two partsthe. There are no longer any teams that are afraid of facing Juventus, who give up playing and place themselves behind the line of the ball. The bianconeri cannot attack for 90 minutes, the different match situations must be managed, but they can no longer afford to entrench themselves in their own area and defend the result: Cortomuso no longer pays, the BBC no longer exists, glorious times, but gone.