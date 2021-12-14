Juve, Dybala responds to the Junior Members. Here’s what I ask Santa Claus

He was forced to leave the camp during Venice – Juve because of a injury , but from Juve filter optimism . The Juventus club announced that investigations doctors have excluding injuries for Paulo Dybala . Looking forward to being able to come back in again field at the disposal of Mister Allegri, the Juventus number 10 spent the afternoon responding to requests of the young Juventus fans, i Junior Member . When asked what he would like to ask dad Christmas , Paulo expressed a wish special : “The list is always long, so many things you can ask for, some closer, others further away. At a football level, I would ask Santa Claus to let me win the Champions League with the Juve shirt, it would be the best gift for everyone. I would also like to win the World Cup with Argentina. In the meantime we ask if he brings them to us, we will be happy “, Dybala said smiling. There Joya it also has told what were the emotions felt when he wore it for the first time there sweater of Juve: “The first time I think was in Shanghai in the final. There they already made me understand what it means to wear this shirt. Luckily my teammates, great professionals, helped me. It is not easy to wear the Juve shirt: there is always a lot of pressure and a mix of emotions. “

From Palermo to Juve

From arrival to Palermo to jersey number 10 from the Juve, Dybala told how he lived the former moments in Italy. “It was a huge change for me because I was playing in the second category in Argentina. I arrived in Serie A which is an important and difficult championship to face. My mom and my family helped me in everything. In Palermo, people welcomed me into An incredible way and my South American teammates helped me settle in and learn the language. The people and the club made me feel at home from the start and made me become the man I am today at Juve. “ Joya at Juve wore the number first 21 and then the 10, one sweater important for the club: “The number 10 weighs a lot because you always have to give more and what you did is not enough. The number 10 we all know what it represents in Juve, both for the phenomena who wore it and for what they won with this number. For me it is a unique honor and it was a choice that I could not refuse. I hope I can give the fans something spectacular with this number. “

Dybala between idols and adversaries

To the small Juventus fans Dybala he also told his own idols, the opponents most difficult encountered in his career and finally his goals more Handsome with the Juventus shirt. “As a child I had two idols: Riquelme and Ronaldinho. When he went to Barcelona I was crazy about him. They have always been my points of reference because they had fun on the pitch and always had a smile.” From idols to opponents, on this too Dybala has very clear ideas: “Of I have met many strong and difficult opponents. I had the chance to have them as opponents and teammates, like Messi and Ronaldo. They both make the difference, even if they have a different way of playing, they are phenomena and for me the most difficult as opponents. Neymar and Mbappé are also difficult to face because they are very fast. ” And finally the goals more beautiful with the Juventus shirt: “I like to think it’s always the next one. But I think the one against Inter at the Stadium in 2020 is the best so far: for the action and for the opponent, but I learned that our fans weren’t there. at the stadium.”