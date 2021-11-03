Sports

Juve, Dybala shines and signs. All the details: what’s missing for the announcement

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read

Dybala is back to his levels and will soon sign up to 2026 with Juventus. The details of the Argentine’s new contract

Paulo Dybala is back. This is demonstrated not only by the six goals and four assists in just 743 minutes played this year, but also by his performances, beyond the numbers. 7

Paulo Dybala (© Getty Images)

Against it Zenith was decisive, but already in the challenges a Sassuolo And Veronadespite the disastrous results, the Argentine was the only happy note. He is physically fine and mentally free, risking the game as in his best years. The misfortunes of 20/21 are now forgotten.

Dybala in action against Zenit
Paulo Dybala (© Getty Images)

Juventus transfer market, Dybala towards renewal: the details

For Juventus, securing the Argentine is an absolute priority and, as anticipated by Calciomercato.it, the idea was to close the deal by the end of October. The white smoke, on the other hand, has been postponed for a few weeks for bureaucratic reasons, but there will be no further surprises on the way to the final ok, which should arrive in November.

The former Palermo will sign up to 2026 earning 9.5 million euros net plus 3/4 of bonuses, which can return to the fixed over the years. These days we are discussing precisely this detail, but the obstacles have all been overcome. Soon, the 2022 deadline will be a memory: Joya is ready to sign the contract that will bind him to the Old Lady for a long time to come.

