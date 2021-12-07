Juve-Dybala, the renewal that slips: Antun in Argentina, the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office. But the agreement is there | First page

The renewal of Paulo Dybala, a priority. At least for a few months. Max Allegri himself wanted to minimize the list of open cases, after two years in which everything and the opposite of everything had been said, now the Argentine number 10 is at the center of the tactical project with the leader’s chevrons on which to build the Juve that will come. AND the negotiation had actually restarted reaching the final straight at the end of dialogues that seemed to lead to a whole new contract, also a child of these times: about 10 million bonuses included, fixed part of 8 destined to grow over time when those bonuses are reached, new expiration date 30 June 2026. When Jorge Antun had returned to Argentina, at the beginning of October, everything seemed to have been agreed upon, remaining to be defined only in technical terms, the famous passage of documents had begun. Waiting for the final details, signature and announcement. Expected for the end of October, then for the end of November. Finally postponed, even publicly, by Dybala himself in the post Juve-Genoa.

WHAT IS MISSING – Sometimes even the calendar plays tricks. A year ago, after Genoa-Juve, came the question and answer between Dybala and Agnelli which essentially put an end to a negotiation and gave way to a new phase of cold war between the club and Joya, which also ended up on the market later. Now after Juve-Genoa it is with a smile that Dybala understands the moment: “I believe that now the club has other things to think about and to solve. The renewal can wait now ”. Now the club has other things to think about. And it’s true, the investigation launched by the Turin prosecutor could change everything, it is inevitable to have to take time by upsetting the priority arena. Among other things, not a small detail, even Antun is still stuck in Argentina for various reasons that can be defined as bureaucratic or logistical-organizational. C.there are delays and there are real reasons, there remains a solid understanding and the desire to move forward together. That’s the way it is today, but then the phase of waiting for better times will have to end.