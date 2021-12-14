Juve, Dybala’s agent is in Turin: everything is ready, renewal is signed | First page

Paulo Dybala except surprises against the Cagliari There will not be. Fatigue in the thigh flexors that forced him first to close the match with Malmoe in the 45th and then after only 12 minutes, the one with Venezia will force him to the pits with Allegri who, this time, will not risk it. Joya will have time to recover and, in the meantime, will be able to concentrate on the long-awaited, but never in doubt, renewal of the contract.

UNDERSTANDING ALREADY FOUND –

We told you (READ HERE) of how the agreement has already been found for some time and that for the Juventus the deal was never up for discussion. Dybala will extend its agreement, bringing the new deadline to June 30, 2026 with an engagement that will be around 10 million including bonuses, but with a fixed part of 8 destined to grow over time precisely when those bonuses are reached which will turn into a fixed part.

ANTUN IN TURIN – Only the last step was missing, that is the arrival of the agent, Jorge Antun, in Italy. He was stationary in Argentina for the creation of a new company, but has now arrived in Turin where he will undergo quarantine before you can meet the Juventus. As soon as it comes out of the quarantine, the signature, in black and white, can be put. And Dybala will bind himself to the black and white colors for a long time.