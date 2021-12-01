Juve, fans against Allegri for Soulé’s debut: here’s why

Many Juve fans did not like the way that led to the young talent’s debut in Serie A Matias Soulé, entered the final of the 2-0 win by the bianconeri, last night, at Salernitana’s home. The coach Massimiliano Allegri had decided to insert the 18-year-old Argentine in place of Paulo Dybala, in recovery minutes. Subsequently, after the assignment of the penalty in favor of Juve, then shot high by the ‘Joya’, the Livorno coach sent Kulusevski out to allow Dybala to go to the spot. The time lost with the penalty, granted for a foul by Gyomber on Morata, and the final whistle of the referee Forneau, immediately after Dybala’s mistake, they did not allow Soulé to really experience the game, not even for a few seconds. In fact, the young Juve striker entered the field in the 94th minute, went to the edge of the opponent’s area to watch the penalty and then saw his competitive commitment at the final whistle concluded, without touching any ball or participating in any action. .