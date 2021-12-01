Sports

Juve, fans against Allegri for Soulé’s debut: here’s why

Many Juve fans did not like the way that led to the young talent’s debut in Serie A Matias Soulé, entered the final of the 2-0 win by the bianconeri, last night, at Salernitana’s home. The coach Massimiliano Allegri had decided to insert the 18-year-old Argentine in place of Paulo Dybala, in recovery minutes. Subsequently, after the assignment of the penalty in favor of Juve, then shot high by the ‘Joya’, the Livorno coach sent Kulusevski out to allow Dybala to go to the spot. The time lost with the penalty, granted for a foul by Gyomber on Morata, and the final whistle of the referee Forneau, immediately after Dybala’s mistake, they did not allow Soulé to really experience the game, not even for a few seconds. In fact, the young Juve striker entered the field in the 94th minute, went to the edge of the opponent’s area to watch the penalty and then saw his competitive commitment at the final whistle concluded, without touching any ball or participating in any action. .

The criticisms of the fans for Allegri

This aspect did not go unnoticed by many fans who, on social networks, accused Allegri of lack of sensitivity, also because Soulé entered the field when the three minutes of recovery decreed by the referee had already expired: “We are sure that Soulé has not entered a Guinness record for tonight’s minutes?“Beth writes ironically on Twitter.”But aren’t you ashamed to let Soulé in when the time is up?“, the words of Alessia.”I don’t even know if Soulé has entered or not. But what’s the point of deploying him in the 94th minute after the game is over?“, is Vincenzo’s tweet.”Another pearl of Allegri, bringing in the best player of the under 23 with a second left, shows how out of this world he is!“, writes Mirko. There are also those who play down, like Carlo:”Maybe one day, in the biography of Soulé 8 times Ballon d’Or, you will read the anecdote of his debut in Serie A“.

Allegri: "Let Soulé grow up calmly"

Allegri: “Let’s let Soulé grow up calmly”

