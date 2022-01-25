Juve-Fiorentina, all about the Vlahovic negotiation: the figures, Elkann’s ok, the conditions of Commisso and the Ristic factor | First page

There is an audio circulating via social media since Monday night, the voice seems to be Andrea’s Lambs, says: «Anyone who has worked in football knows that there are windows that open at eight in the evening and close at two in the morning. It is not that a negotiation lasts three months. An opportunity opens up, you take it or you don’t take it. Then you can do all the planning you want, then when you open these brackets they last six-seven-eight hours, because if you want a player anyway the buyer has two or three ». The fake risk, of course, is high and in any case it is impossible to understand the context. But the lesson remains and is emblematic, it seems to photograph perfectly the situation linked to the sudden negotiation that will bring Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus. Because if it is true that the agreement with the player and his entourage led by Darko Ristic has very distant roots, it is equally true that the bridge between the two clubs was activated directly only from Monday onwards. Fiorentina came out of the closet, waited for the break to publicly call Juve who in the meantime understood that they could not wait any longer seeing the Champions area put themselves seriously at risk: the zero shots on goal made against Milan once again photographed the real risk of Max Allegri’s team. And then everyone had to step on the accelerator, due even more than wanted: Fiorentina, Vlahovic, Juventus,

THE BLESSING – First the direct contact, with the official presentation by Fiorentina of the conditions imposed by Rocco Commisso: at least (at least) 70 million plus bonuses for a figure that from what is leaked from sources close to the purple club would rise to 80 million, without technical compensation, without formulas “to the Church”. Request registered by Juve which then took the time necessary to formulate its offer, in the meantime the authorization had already arrived from the property to proceed and to go through with it. So the couple decided Elkann-Agnelli, the task of reaching a positive conclusion then fell to Maurizio Arrivabene, in constant contact with Joe Baron to define in detail a negotiation that could last months but will instead last a few tens of hours.

WITH RISTIC – At the same time, the last details have to be defined with Ristic and Vlahovic. The agreement on the rich four-year contract has existed for some time, the advance on the operation program could lead Juve to file requests regarding the rich commissions which in the initial phase would even amount to 18 million: but it is one thing to take it to zero or one year from expiry, it is another thing to have to bring requests for Commissions as close as possibleor. Details, at this point, which will be resolved without obstacles, of this everyone is sure. Then it will only be a matter of time, Vlahovic will be Juve’s new center forward.