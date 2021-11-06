Juve-Fiorentina, relive the MOVIOLA: a goal to Morata canceled. Hands of Danilo, check and no penalty. Red in Milenkovic, the var cannot intervene | First page

Juventus-Fiorentina is the big match of this Saturday in Serie A. A challenge full of intertwining and rivalry and which often brought with it great controversy. As always Calciomercato.com offers you the Moviola Live of the race.

THE DESIGNATION

SOZZA

ALASSIO – MONDIN

IV: MAXIMUM

VAR: DI PAOLO

AVAR: BACCINI

FIRST HALF

24 ‘ Just the yellow to Martinez Quarta who in midfield, from behind, “cue” Alvaro Morata.

46 ‘ Danilo warned for tactical foul on Castrovilli in the Juventus trocar

47 ‘ Sozza whistles the end of the first half, but keeps the teams on the pitch because there is a check from the var on a possible penalty. On a free kick from the left, Danilo jumps in a sprawling manner and hits the ball with his hand with his arm wide in front of him. The Var review, however, considers Danilo’s arm position to be adequate and in the end, after a long wait, the penalty is not granted.

SECOND HALF

49 ‘ Milenkovic misses a yellow and tries to stop Morata by deflecting the ball with a wide arm. Sozza gives the advantage because the ball remains in the disposition of the Spaniard who kicks and touches the goal, but forgets to warn the defender.

66 ‘ Yellow to Milenkovic who knocks out McKennie in midfield

70 ‘- Expelled Nicolini, assistant coach of Italian

72 ‘ Chiesa leaves, Milenkovic stretches his leg and even if the contact is light, for Sozza the intervention is from second yellow and then from red. The var cannot intervene in these cases, despite the Serbian central does not want to leave the field.

81 ‘ Alvaro Morata’s 1-0 goal canceled. At the moment of the cross from the right, in fact, the Spanish forward is slightly in an offside position immediately detected by the assistant and confirmed by the Var.

81 ‘ During the action of the goal canceled, Nastasic’s bad intervention on Locatelli that Sozza sanctions with the yellow. Check the var for a possible, red, but the decision remains that of the field.