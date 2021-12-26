Juve, first sell then buy: the point on the players at the start

Create space, then fill it. A universal concept that also lends itself well to Juventus’ situation in view of the January transfer market. And creating space has only one meaning: surrender. He talks about it Calciomercato.com, which analyzes how every incoming Juventus move must necessarily be linked to another outgoing move. It is valid both for the midfield, after Juventus initially had rocked the Tchouameni idea and then evaluated low-cost shots such as Witsel, Kamara and Zakaria; also applies to the attack, where the Vlahovic dream (dream, in fact, in January) is accompanied in the background by profiles that can only arrive on loan and without obligation to redeem (Icardi at the top of the list).

THE LIST – But even in the case of arrivals on loan, the prerequisite is to give in. The hypothetical sale of a big player would reinvigorate the Juventus coffers, but from the redundancies at the top of the list it will be difficult to derive important sums. Getting rid of big paychecks, though, yes. That’s why you can only start from Ramsey, now a separated at home despite the birthday wishes. The Welshman will not terminate the contract, but he already has one foot out of Turin. Following Arthur, who despite his last two games as a starter will hardly remain at Juventus. his agent, Pastorello, is evaluating the offers: on the Brazilian there are Sevilla and Arsenal, but also pay attention to PSG. An ever-present name when it comes to sales is that of Adrien Rabiot, but at the moment the prices of an exit of the French – not convinced by the Newcastle project – are falling.

WHO HAS MARKETED – Among the players with the most market there are undoubtedly Kulusevski and McKennie. With them Juventus starts from a request of around 35 million: with a satisfactory offer in this sense, the idea is to “sacrifice them”. Tottenham is interested in both, Arsenal is also on the Swede. Finally, stay Alex Sandro: there are ongoing evaluations on him too, but for his sale we will have to wait, in all likelihood, for the month of June.