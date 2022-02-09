Juve, for Chiellini muscle injury in the calf

Negative news arrives, but not as feared, from the report of the instrumental tests to which he was subjected Giorgio Chiellini after leaving the field due to injury in the match against Verona, won 2-0 by Juventus thanks to the goals of the new signings Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria.

Juve, muscle injury for Chiellini

The investigations to which the Juventus captain was subjected revealed the presence of one calf injuryalbeit of “low rank”, as stated in the statement published by the Juventus club on the official website: “Giorgio Chiellini today underwent radiological investigations at J | medical which revealed a low-grade lesion of the deep muscles of the left calf“.

Chiellini, recovery times: no derby, Champions at risk

In the absence of precise indications on recovery times, the presence of an injury, although not serious, suggests that the number 3 of Juventus will be absent in the next two league games against Atalanta And Turin as well as in the quarter-final of the Italian Cup against Sassuolo. He hung by a thread the hopes of seeing the player on the pitch for the first leg of the first knockout round of the Champions League on 22 February against Villarreal at the “Madrigal”. For Allegri, this is bad news in view of the next close tour of commitments that will see Juventus play five games before the end of February.