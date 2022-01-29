Juve, for the midfield the dream is Zakaria. But only if Bentancur leaves

The bianconeri want to anticipate the timing for the expiring Swiss, but first they have to thin out the squad

After fixing the attack with the shot Dusan Vlahovic, lat Juventus he hopes to shore up the midfield already in this month of January. The bianconeri do not give up Denis Zakaria, midfielder about to expire his contract with ‘Gladbach. The idea is to bring the Swiss immediately to Turin by paying compensation to the Germans, so as to avoid having to beat a much wider competition next summer. But first, they have to give in Rodrigo Bentancur.

The 25-year-old Swiss midfielder is Max Allegri’s great dream for this transfer market. A dream that, to materialize, must pass through the sale of Rodrigo Bentancur. On the Uruguayan midfielder there is always the strong interest of Aston Villa (20 million plus 5 bonuses the last offer that does not convince the bianconeri) and in the last hours of Lyon, which is about to sell Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle.

The one who, on the other hand, has the suitcases in hand is Dejan Kulusevski. Tottenham is serious, the agreement on the figure has been found (about 30 million), but not yet the formula: the Spurs are aiming for the right of redemption, Juve want the obligation. At this point the obligation upon the occurrence of certain conditions could be the compromise to close the operation.