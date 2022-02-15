Juve, from Dybala to Cuadrado and Bernardeschi: what if they all stayed?

TURIN – There are five of them and, even if in the market nothing can be excluded regardless, it would not be strange if at the dawn of next season they all found themselves together at Continassa. In common they have a destiny to write, conditioned by a contract expiring on 30 June 2022. In short, if they wanted to, they would be free to agree with other clubs without giving prior notice, but the correctness of the relations between Juventus managers and the prosecutors involved means that the feeling with the Juventus club hinders (for now) any temptations to escape. Anything can happen, even if Inter, for example, gets serious about it Paulo Dybala . At the moment Beppe Marotta , in the company of illustrious colleagues representing English companies, is looking out the window waiting for news from the Joya front. It is unlikely that the situation will clear up before the Juve Board of Directors scheduled between 23 and 25 February, a few hours after the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in Vila-Real.

At least that’s what Joya’s entourage is expecting: no call-up to Italy immediately, with probable closure of the circle – read: inside or out – by the end of February. In March, in essence, it should finally be clear whether Dybala’s future can still be defined as a Juventus player. The next summit (yet another) between Jorge Antun and the leaders of the club will start from a fixed point: the Argentine now earns 7 million net plus bonuses not as substantial as those envisaged in a hypothetical new agreement. What, for the company, should start from the current salary with a more substantial variable part, reachable based on the occurrence of certain conditions (attendance, performance, personal goals and trophies achieved). As if to say: the more you play, the better you play, the more you earn. And in a nutshell, compared to the note proposed by ten million net with bonuses dating back to last fall, it may not change much. The agreement is with Dusan Vlahovicwhich over time will only improve, both with Alvaro Morata, despite his status as a timed Juventus player (for now), testifies in favor of Paulo, who has never thought of a future far from Turin and who – according to the drafts of those who know him well – would have a hard time “betraying” the bianconeri to go to Inter. But these are assumptions awaiting the next summit.

