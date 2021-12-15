Sports

Juve, Gasperini reveals the secrets of Villarreal: “Here is who we should fear”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Gian Piero Gasperini warns the Juventus, but with a patriotic spirit he trusts in the Bianconeri’s ability to overcome the round of 16 of the Champions League in the knockout match against Villarreal. The Atalanta coach knows the Spanish team well because they had them as an opponent in the group stage. And if in the first leg, in the Estadio de la Ceramica, he managed to snatch a comforting 2-2 draw, last Thursday in Bergamo (match postponed for a day due to snow) in the decisive match for the last place available for the eighth, his Goddess was beaten by the Unai Emery boys and eliminated from the competition (he will now have to play the play-offs with Olympiacos to grab a place in the Europa League).

Champions, draws to be redone and unleashed fans!

Look at the gallery

Champions, draws to be redone and unleashed fans!

THE ANALYSIS – «Villarreal are an excellent team – underlines Gasperini – with an attack of absolute value, driven by Gerard Moreno. It is a complete group, very technical and well trained. It is no coincidence that he won the Europa League last season ».

DECISIVE SPRING – Dribbling, ball possession, rhythm: Villarreal knows how to be overwhelming, as they demonstrated in Bergamo against an Atalanta capable of defeating the Bianconeri in the league at the Allianz Stadium two weeks ago. “But if Juventus in February-March will be the one we all expect to see, I’m sure they will be able to beat them and pass the round – Gasperini thought, on the sidelines of the Golden Boy ceremony that saw him on stage together with one of the boys who grew up in the “cantera” of Zingonia and landed in the first team, Roberto Little ones -. It’s true, now Allegri’s team has some difficulties, we hope they know how to overcome them and that they will be ready in the spring ».

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rome, Bereszynski the alternative to Dalot. Samp likes two Giallorossi

4 weeks ago

Residents against S. Siro: “Anything to stop the mess”

November 12, 2021

Mou signals. Zaniolo show with Zorya, but the round of 16 are in the balance – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

3 weeks ago

Antonello: “Suning? Zhang clear. There is already a future sponsor jersey. On the stadium and Interspac … “

November 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button