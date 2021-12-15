Juve, Gasperini reveals the secrets of Villarreal: “Here is who we should fear”

Gian Piero Gasperini warns the Juventus , but with a patriotic spirit he trusts in the Bianconeri’s ability to overcome the round of 16 of the Champions League in the knockout match against Villarreal. The Atalanta coach knows the Spanish team well because they had them as an opponent in the group stage. And if in the first leg, in the Estadio de la Ceramica, he managed to snatch a comforting 2-2 draw, last Thursday in Bergamo (match postponed for a day due to snow) in the decisive match for the last place available for the eighth, his Goddess was beaten by the Unai Emery boys and eliminated from the competition (he will now have to play the play-offs with Olympiacos to grab a place in the Europa League).

THE ANALYSIS – «Villarreal are an excellent team – underlines Gasperini – with an attack of absolute value, driven by Gerard Moreno. It is a complete group, very technical and well trained. It is no coincidence that he won the Europa League last season ».

DECISIVE SPRING – Dribbling, ball possession, rhythm: Villarreal knows how to be overwhelming, as they demonstrated in Bergamo against an Atalanta capable of defeating the Bianconeri in the league at the Allianz Stadium two weeks ago. “But if Juventus in February-March will be the one we all expect to see, I’m sure they will be able to beat them and pass the round – Gasperini thought, on the sidelines of the Golden Boy ceremony that saw him on stage together with one of the boys who grew up in the “cantera” of Zingonia and landed in the first team, Roberto Little ones -. It’s true, now Allegri’s team has some difficulties, we hope they know how to overcome them and that they will be ready in the spring ».

