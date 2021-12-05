Juve-Genoa 2-0, goals from Cuadrado and Dybala

Second consecutive victory for Juve, who imposed themselves 2-0 by crushing Shevchenko’s team with an insistent and continuous attacking game. Super Sirigu

Juventus beats Genoa 2-0, overtakes the Romans and hooks Fiorentina in the standings at 27, thus maintaining 7 points behind the fourth step, now occupied by Atalanta. But above all it shows its best face and gives continuity to the success with Salernitana. Adding tonight a capacity and effectiveness of the game so far never expressed before. The Juventus advantage comes with Cuadrado’s eurogol, directly from a corner kick: a slope that first widened and then suddenly changed trajectory, lowering before hitting the intersection of the posts and bagging behind an incredulous Sirigu. Dybala doubled, in the 82nd minute, the second consecutive after the goal against Salernitana. Allegri reaches 250 victories as a manager in Serie A (exactly 150 with Juventus), becoming the second coach to reach this milestone in the era of three points per victory (from 1994/1995), after Carlo Ancelotti (275).

Cuadrado, what a goal! – Eight players out and two cases of Covid among the staff members: Genoa arrives at the match with Juve in rather extreme conditions. Juve re-presents the starting eleven party with Salernitana, except for Morata in place of Kean, with Perin not being called up as a precaution because he had contact with a positive person, external to Juve. Danilo, De Sciglio, McKennie, Chiesa and Ramsey are still out. The match is played by Juve, but Genoa is not a renouncer, the one who must rely on the Bianchi-Ekuban forward. The bianconeri move a lot without the ball, in particular Bernardeschi varied on the whole front, often leaving the field to the advances of Pellegrini, very active on the left. It is a much more mobile and active Juve without the ball than its standards, which often tries the play on the fly, the touch to follow, the one-two with immediate lunge in the area. And when he is not in possession, he presses up to break the Genoa action in the bud, going both on the ball carrier and those around him. In short, it is a Juve with a more gritty and determined attitude than usual, less tense and more strong-willed. All this translates into almost constant ball possession and total domination over the match, but not in an adequate number of goals. Cuadrado seals the Juventus superiority by taking his team ahead with an extraordinary goal directly from the flag in the 9 ‘, then Sirigu is the protagonist, first making a double miracle in the 37’ on De Ligt and Morata, then rejecting the Spaniard at the end, and for the rest there are many off-target Juventus shots. But there is still a lot of Juve in the first 45 ‘, and a Juve that produced a great amount of play, as well as 13 shots against Genoa’s zero.

All against Sirigu – The second half begins with the entry of Alex Sandro in place of Pellegrini, but above all with the great desire of Juventus to find the double, after the overwhelming superiority of the first 45 ‘. Dybala tries, with a left to turn from the edge that touches the crossbar, then Morata face to face with the goalkeeper, but once again Sirigu says no. Even De Ligt sees a corridor and tries the conclusion, easy prey for the goalkeeper. Shevchenko tries to clear the cards by inserting Pandev, Portanova and Galdames in one fell swoop. But the script of the match does not change, with everyone against Sirigu, but the goalkeeper always wins: Bernardeschi, Dybala, Locatelli, twice Cuadrado: it’s a Juve who easily reaches the shot and tries in every way, but the goalkeeper it is an unsurpassable bulwark. Genoa does not give up on some offensive gusts, but the bianconeri do not allow themselves to be distracted and do not concede anything behind. Morata is booked, Allegri sees him nervous and in the 74th minute he replaces him with Kean, who is booked as soon as he enters the field. Between the coach and the Spaniard there is an excited exchange near the bench. Then Juve restarts by grinding offensive play, until, finally, the longed-for doubling arrives. Dybala takes care of it in the 82nd minute, who takes advantage of Bernardeschi’s assist with a left diagonal, and then comes out in a roar of appaluse when at the end he gives way to Kaio Jorge. And now, Wednesday, it’s Malmoe’s turn.

