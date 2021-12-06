Juve-Genoa, all the mistakes of the referee Chiffi reviewed at slow motion

Three very positive rounds: according to Luca Marelli the referees are improving more and more in the last few days of the championship: only 6 penalties granted and players who less and less seek the dive into the area because they have understood that the music has changed. The former Como referee promotes the line on his youtube channel Rocchi and focuses on yesterday’s postponement between Juventus and Genoa, won by the bianconeri 2-0, judging the performance of Chiffi from Padua.

Marelli rejects the arbitration of Chiffi

Marelli says: “It was a target practice, 27 shots to zero, the match ended only 2-0, partly by chance and partly due to the monstrous performance of Sirigu, beaten only by the goal from Cuadrado’s corner and by Dybala’s shot. Chiffi’s designation seemed wasted but it didn’t. In the first half three episodes to report and he did not take any.

For Marelli too many errors on yellow cards in Juve-Genoa

Here is the detail: “At 5 ‘Locatelli commits an obvious foul on Biraschi: an easy admonition, because the intervention was clearly late but Chiffi whistles the foul and lets go. Serious error. At 31 ‘ Dybala the opponent jumps and approaches the area: he is fouled, not whistled. At 33 ‘Pellegrini’s intervention which at the limit could possibly be a foul and instead in this case the yellow comes out. Chiffi is improving in general, he is increasing his authority but if he drops from a disciplinary and technical point of view it is not good, despite the fact that it was a very quiet game. He got a bit lost and it’s a shame ”.

