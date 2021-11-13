Sports

Juve, goals and overtaking against Mexico for McKennie. Warned, skip Jamaica

The Juve midfielder scores 2-0 in the clash at the top, in the last three weeks it is his third goal in five games: booked, he will miss Tuesday’s game with Jamaica

It’s a super moment for Weston McKennie, who scored third in five games in less than twenty days. This time it is a goal that makes the US national team rejoice, who beat Mexico 2-0 and earns three precious points to reach the top of the North-Central American group standings and continue the fast race towards qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. . The Juve midfielder had already scored against Sassuolo and Hellas Verona, however, in two unfortunate matches for the bianconeri who had again plunged into a crisis of results in the league.

Magic moment

In Juve he became a starter: his excellent form allowed him to climb the hierarchy and bother some team-mates who started as favorites at the beginning of the season. All this “thanks to the trust of the technical staff who made me feel confident and helped me overcome the difficult moment I experienced in a couple of months,” he said in a recent interview. The criticism for its unprofitable performances now seem like a thing of the past, Weston has returned to being a reference in the US as it has become for the Lady, so much so that even the rumors about a possible sale in January have almost completely faded. At the resumption of Serie A it will also be fresher, as – following a yellow card in the match against Mexico – the median will not be able to take part in the next match between the USA and Jamaica due to the disqualification accrued. Allegri awaits him with open arms.

