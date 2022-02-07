“Juve goals from our mistakes. Different Bianconeri, there is great enthusiasm. Vlahovic is a really important player.”

Igor Tudor was interviewed by Dazn: “We had a good match, but to score at least one point is not enough. Juventus are fine now, we didn’t have a great match and it wasn’t enough. Their goals were from two mistakes. ours, we were there but we missed in front. We didn’t make a difference as usual, we were many in front but Juventus were very concentrated and tough behind not to concede. good race “.





When did you choose this game?

“A little over the years, I also talked to my friend Ivan Juric and I threw myself on this thing here. The team has worked for two years in this way, the right things must be continued by putting a little of yours. doing well, I feel it is mine and it is the most important thing “.





Do you like accepting these one on one?

“I’m sure we get more points like this, then there is a risk and you get a few chances. There is a lot more gain than what you lose, there are more advantages. You have to strongly believe in this, the players must feel their way. to play. We have two new players who do things that other players do not do, they hold back maybe they leave the man and you can’t do it. “





What Juventus did you find compared to that of the first leg?

“Different, great enthusiasm and with two important players. Vlahovic also gives you personality, he’s a really important player.”