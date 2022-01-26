Juve goes all-in the Champions League with the Vlahovic shot! A purchase with multiple signals

That Dusan Vlahovic was in the head of Juventus it was an established fact since, at the time of Partizan Belgrade, Madama was very close to buying the 2000 class center forward only to hesitate about the amount requested by the Serbian club. Those who put aside the doubts were the Fiorentina of the then director Pantaleo Corvino who brought both the striker and Nikola Milenkovic to Tuscany. Three and a half years have passed since that summer of 2018 and the Old Lady has finally succeeded in fulfilling her wishes: spending significantly more money, but finding a generational player who, alone, raises the level, current and future, of the team.

Juve-Fiorentina: agreement found and agents in Turin to define the details of the contract.

70 million euros plus 5 bonuses, this is what was agreed between the two companies that in the last few hours have sat down at a table to agree on figures and details of one of the most important transfers, in general and, above all, in the so-called repair market, of the history. Agreement found and allowed to agents to deal directly with Juventus management: agents who will arrive, except for last minute changes, in the afternoon at the Piedmontese capital ready to meet the leaders of Madama. And to ratify the details of an agreement already found in substance: between 7 and 8 million euros per season until June 2026.

All-in Champions for Juve, but a signal to itself and to all of Europe.

“The squad will remain this at 99%”Massimiliano Allegri repeated several times in the last month. A small door left open, a door that has opened wide in the last few hours with the entry of the purchase that was needed by Juventus after the summer farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Vlahovic shot in January is an all-in for the hunt for a place in the Champions League, a “must” to quote the words of the managing director Maurizio Arrivabene. Failing the Europe goal that matters is not contemplated and for this reason, every decision-making department of the club has decided to reinforce the team in the run-up to fourth place in the league. With a player in the sights for some time and anticipating the summer moves to avoid tricks. Juventus has sent a clear signal to itself and to the whole Juventus environment; but also to all of Europeproving, albeit in the difficulties of the moment, to be able to grab one of the possible dominant players of the years to come.