Juve, good news for Allegri: Danilo trains in a group, recovers for Inter | A league

Good news for Massimiliano Merry and the Juventus, since the full-back Danilo he trained partially in a group and will soon be available again. This is the statement from the Juventus club: “A new week of work begins for Juve. Returning to Turin immediately after the incredible match last night in Rome, the bianconeri found themselves this morning at Continassa: as always, unloading for those who were most busy yesterday, pitch for The rest of the group In particular, on the pitch, attention was paid to the technical work, with exercises for the development of the maneuver, for the defensive phase and on game situations in the game Danilo trained partially with the group. But now it’s time to think about the very important match on Wednesday: the Italian Super Cup, at San Siro, against Inter; a match that will be directed by Doveri, assisted by Bindoni and Imperiale. Fourth official Fabbri, VAR Mazzoleni, AVAR Ranghetti. Tomorrow Allegri and a Juventus player will have a press conference on the eve of 12.30 (live on Juventus TV from the Allianz Stadium); the team will train in the afternoon, after which it will leave for Milan “.