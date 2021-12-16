Juve, greetings from Dybala and Danilo to Aguero: “A pride”

TURIN – The news was in the air and now it’s official. At a press conference, Sergio Aguero in tears he announced his retirement from football. “My health comes before football“, thus concluded the meeting El Kun who received the homage of teammates and opponents, including three of the Juventus . Dybala , Danilo And Soulé they greeted the Argentine on his hardest day. In the last period the Argentine striker had accused of heart problems which were subjected to medical tests. The response of the health workers was not positive and the former Manchester City was forced to hang up his boots.

Greetings from the bianconeri

The greeting to Aguero also came from Dybala, Danilo And Soulé. The first greeted the now former national teammate with a post on his official Instagram profile in which he wished him the best. “Playing with you has been a pride. I wish you the best and may you be happy“. With these words Joya greeted Aguero and Danilo kept on the same line:”Best wishes for the next part of your life. It was an honor to share great moments with such a great player and person“. From Juventus comes the greeting of Matias Soulé, of the Under 23, who published a shot at an early age together with his idol Aguero while wearing the Independiente shirt.