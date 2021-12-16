Sports

Juve, greetings from Dybala and Danilo to Aguero: “A pride”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

TURIN – The news was in the air and now it’s official. At a press conference, Sergio Aguero in tears he announced his retirement from football. “My health comes before football“, thus concluded the meeting El Kun who received the homage of teammates and opponents, including three of the Juventus. Dybala, Danilo And Soulé they greeted the Argentine on his hardest day. In the last period the Argentine striker had accused of heart problems which were subjected to medical tests. The response of the health workers was not positive and the former Manchester City was forced to hang up his boots.

Greetings from the bianconeri

The greeting to Aguero also came from Dybala, Danilo And Soulé. The first greeted the now former national teammate with a post on his official Instagram profile in which he wished him the best. “Playing with you has been a pride. I wish you the best and may you be happy“. With these words Joya greeted Aguero and Danilo kept on the same line:”Best wishes for the next part of your life. It was an honor to share great moments with such a great player and person“. From Juventus comes the greeting of Matias Soulé, of the Under 23, who published a shot at an early age together with his idol Aguero while wearing the Independiente shirt.

From Dybala to Soulè and Danilo: how many messages for Aguero's withdrawal

Look at the gallery

From Dybala to Soulè and Danilo: how many messages for Aguero’s withdrawal

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Live Sassuolo – Cagliari: 2-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

4 weeks ago

“The luck of Fabian anguissa, now without it is all to be seen. Here’s how Spalletti will now adapt”

3 weeks ago

Napoli-Lazio: Spalletti at the press conference

3 weeks ago

The action of 1-0, the restarts en masse: the tops (and a flop) of Torino-Sampdoria

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button