Juve has decided: Rovella remains at Genoa until the end of the season

Buksa (A – Wisla Krakow – definitive)

Sturaro (C – Verona – end of loan)

Agudelo (A – Spezia – end of loan)

Favilli (A – Verona – end of loan)

Bani (D – Parma – end of loan)

Jagiello (C – Brescia – end of loan)

Parisians (C – Ascoli – end of loan)

Charpentier (A – Ascoli – end of loan)

whites (A – Lucchese – end of loan)

Andrenacci (P – Brescia – final)

Sirigu (P – Released)

Vanheusden (D – Inter – loan)

Sabelli (D – Empoli – final)

Marcandalli (D – Giana Erminio – definitive)

Hernani (C – Parma – loan with obligation to redeem)

Ekuban (A – Trabzonspor – final)

Always (P – released – final)

Vasquez (P – Pumas – loan with redemption right)

Pandev (A – Contract renewal)

Czyborra (C – Atalanta – redemption)

Want (D – Pordenone – definitive)

Steponavicius (A – Panevezys – definitive)

Mitrovic (P – Dinamo Bucharest – final)

Smajli (A – Young Boys – final)

Maksimovic (D – released)

It costs (C – Entella – loan with redemption right)

Touré (C – Nantes – final)

Cellammare (D – released)

Manfredonia (C – Vicenza – loan)

Caicedo (A – Lazio – final)

Fares (C – Lazio – loan)

Salcedo (A – Inter – loan)

Galdames (C – released)