Juve has not risen, but they beat Lazio in the manner of Allegri. Sarri, incomprehensible protests | First page

Not the best Juve of the season, but the one that Allegri likes best, he clearly won in Rome, at Lazio, scoring two goals from a penalty (both very clear, the protests of Sarri and his volcanic bench are incomprehensible) and allowing Bonucci to seize his first brace in Serie A. Surely the two transformations from eleven meters have sharpened the regrets of Mancini and of all the fans of the national team. If Bonucci had thrown the penalties against Switzerland – at least the one in Rome – now Italy would already be in Qatar.

Juve, meanwhile, have reached Lazio in the standings and can look forward to fourth place with a minimum of confidence. He is four points away from Atalanta who, logically speaking, will be the main competitor for the last good place in the Champions League. Just the next round proposes the direct confrontation. A decisive junction like that of the Olimpico.

There are two figures to tell the game: Lazio’s 60 percent ball possession and zero in shots on goal (apart from a predictable conclusion by Milinkovic Savic) by Sarri’s men. How could they think of winning? Of course, Ciro Immobile was missing and Pedro, although sufficient, was not in good condition, but having thought of scoring only with the insertions of Milinkovic Savic or with some invention of Luis Alberto or Felipe Anderson seemed an understatement.

Despite a good start, all high pressure and ball possession, Lazio has never created difficulties for Juventus which, already without Dybala, has lost (probably for a long time) also Danilo. Thus, the initial 3-5-2 Juventus became a 4-3-3 with the inclusion of Kulusevski and, in the defensive phase, a 4-5-1.

The change of game system coincided with Juve’s advantage, which came from a penalty, after the referee Di Bello was recalled to the Var. Yet it was all clear even live and to the naked eye. On Luca Pellegrini’s low cross (unexpectedly deployed in place of Alex Sandro), Morata controlled the ball in the area and Cataldi intervened with force and disproportionate decision, collapsing on the center forward. Strange, rather, that Di Bello did not whistle immediately. Strange (or maybe not, he complained even when he was at Juve) that Sarri protested without measure. To those who claim that Cataldi first touched the ball, it must be replied by saying that, at the moment in which he mowed the opponent, the ball was still in the availability of Morata, unable to intervene. Right penalty (22 ‘) that Bonucci converted from right to Reina’s left.

Then Allegri’s team, which up to that moment had been a spectator at the match, began to play. In his own way, of course, that is, staying cautiously behind the line of the ball and sharing with Chiesa and Cuadrado. Who, despite being set back to full-back, was still vital and ready for the offensive. In fact, his cross (40 ‘) that freed Morata for a spectacular overhead kick ended high. Before the end of time it was Juve again that had the opportunity to double. A free-kick rejected ball landed on Kulusevski’s left foot who shot straight into the goal, but his shot was deflected. And Lazio? Lazio managed the ball, but did not seek depth, brought few men into the area and those few always had the markings of Juve’s defenders on them.

Thus, even the recovery (47 ‘) began in the name of Juve with Kulusevski fleeing from Acerbi. The Swede almost made it to the back line and then shot to the near post, where Reina was stationed and cornered. A ball came out of the flag (Pellegrini) and ended up one step away from Bonucci, very solitary in front of Reina. The check was not good and the opportunity faded. Lazio is there, but you can’t see it. On the contrary, we see Juventus’ first counterattacks in numerical superiority. To lead them is predominantly Church that, halfway through the second half, goes away to everyone and then serves Kulusevski, outrageous with his left control, which makes the opportunity fade.

Sarri sees that there is no weight in attack and inserts (64 ‘) the unfortunate Muriqi for Zaccagni. Allegri replies (74 ‘) by removing Morata for Kean, while Raul Moro takes the place of Felipe Anderson. While not shooting on goal, Lazio have the only opportunity just before the 80 ‘when Acerbi calibrates an advantageous cross for Milinkovic who acts as a tower by putting in the center. Muriqi should only support the net, but he is late.

At 80 ‘De Ligt, in an absolutely regular way, always uproots the ball from Muriqi and, from his own area, restarts the action. It is Kulusevski who looks for Chiesa who overtakes an opponent, then Reina in a reckless exit and, as he prepares to shoot in the unguarded goal, he is hooked by the same goalkeeper. Penalty and yellow card. Bonucci makes it 2-0 and, from that moment on, there is only Juve. Kean would have two opportunities to round the result, but Reina, at least partially, redeems herself. Juve have not risen, but they have a vigilant sensor. And already something.

THE TABLE

Lazio (4-3-3): Reina; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi (39 ‘st Basic), Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson (30 ‘st Moro), Pedro, Zaccagni (20’ st Muriqui). Available: Akpa Akpro, Adamonis, Strakosha, Radu, Romero, Patric, Leiva, Escalante, Vavro. Coach: Sarri

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo (15 ‘pt Kulusevski), Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini; Cuadrado, Locatelli (44 ‘st Bentancur), McKennie, Rabiot; Church, Morata (29 ‘st Kean). Available: Perin, Pinsoglio, Alex Sandro, Rugani, Arthur, Kaio Jorge. Coach: Allegri

Referee: Di Bello from Brindisi

Markers: 22 ‘pt and 38’st Bonucci on a penalty

Note: Booked: Hysaj, Reina, Luis Alberto (L), Cuadrado (J). Recovery: 5 ‘pt, 5’st.